Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $8.10

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. 6,762,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,923. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.