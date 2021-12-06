Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $20.60. 1,792,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. Navient has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.