Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Acquires $24,475.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.43. 218,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,776. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

