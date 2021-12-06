Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT at $7.19

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 47,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,697. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

