FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FGROY remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

