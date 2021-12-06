Fear (FEAR) Trading 49.2% Lower Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $2.90 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00211021 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.