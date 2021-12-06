Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

