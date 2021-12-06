Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 37,625 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 1,217,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,835. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000.

A number of analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

