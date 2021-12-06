Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $70,120.30 and $130,061.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.00346936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.63 or 0.01353556 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

