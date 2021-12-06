Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $325,296.40 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AX traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

