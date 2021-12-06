DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $206,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.54. 4,699,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion and a PE ratio of -44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

