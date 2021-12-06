Brian Larose Acquires 5,125 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,426. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

