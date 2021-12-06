eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells $46,081.84 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 557,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,301. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

