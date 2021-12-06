Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DCBO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. 87,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,461. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

