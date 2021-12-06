Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,461. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -132.36.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

