Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT at $4.25

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

RROTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $$2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

