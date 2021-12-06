The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 683,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,217. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.