$33.52 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce sales of $33.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 272,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

