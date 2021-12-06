Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $8.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,323.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $41.39 on Monday, reaching $265.33. 19,825,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,022. Moderna has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,118,735. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

