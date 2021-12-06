MASQ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,029.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $116,029.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,562,170 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

