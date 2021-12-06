GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $582,955.26 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.24 or 0.08591454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00319281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.74 or 0.00929940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00078064 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00398844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00294144 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

