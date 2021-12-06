Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.79. 172,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,072. Merus has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.