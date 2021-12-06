Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $164.00

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €138.00 ($155.06) to €164.00 ($184.27) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,198. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

