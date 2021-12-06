Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 217,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,633. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

