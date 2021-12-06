Idena (IDNA) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $187,437.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00133953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00185644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.28 or 0.08523116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.28 or 0.00569241 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,371,298 coins and its circulating supply is 54,097,554 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

