extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $392,438.17

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $392,438.17 and approximately $76,348.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.85 or 0.99448660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00272112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00444141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00192186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001050 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.