-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

AMSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 239,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,615. The company has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

