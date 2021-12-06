Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 296,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.44.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

