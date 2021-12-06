boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.77

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.