Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE GES traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $24.41. 1,867,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Guess? by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

