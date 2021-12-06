Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BMD traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 79 ($1.05). 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.47. The company has a market cap of £223.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.16).

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

