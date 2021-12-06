Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

OWL stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $15.42. 9,224,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,323,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

