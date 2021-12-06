Hush 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $716,452.93 and approximately $67.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00358580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00146960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092300 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.