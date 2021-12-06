Reviewing COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50%

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COMSovereign and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and The Coretec Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 7.40 -$37.08 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.45

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

COMSovereign beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

