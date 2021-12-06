Tribe 1-Day Volume Tops $22.30 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $470.76 million and $22.30 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

