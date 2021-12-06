Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

