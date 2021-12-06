Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.55. 42,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

