Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 4,963,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.