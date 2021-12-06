Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Nerdwallet stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.81. 514,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,385. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

