Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.