Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.73

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 222420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

