-$0.36 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

