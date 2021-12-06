Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $60.87 on Top Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $60.87 or 0.00120453 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $387,826.95 and approximately $4,078.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

