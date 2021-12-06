-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 378,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,644. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.