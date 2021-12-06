Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. SunPower posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.40. 3,092,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.