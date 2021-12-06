Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.80 million-$239.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.98 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.