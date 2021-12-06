PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0041

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $728,302.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001545 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,449,951 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

