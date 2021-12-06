LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $797,338.84 and $4,529.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00352648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $689.63 or 0.01356933 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002777 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.