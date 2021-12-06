Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.29. 373,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.22.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

