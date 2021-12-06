American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $5.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

